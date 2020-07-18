Middletown Officer pleads guilty to falsifying accident report

FREEHOLD – A Middletown police officer pleaded guilty to falsifying a report after getting into an accident with his police cruiser, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Thomas E. Foster, 33, of Keyport, entered a guilty plea virtually before Judge Ellen Torregrossa- O’Connor to one count of fourth degree Falsifying Records on July 17, 2020. Foster acknowledged that he did in fact falsify a report detailing an accident with his patrol car on July 3, 2019. By pleading guilty, Foster will face probation, but is permitted to apply for the Pre-Trial Intervention Program. The plea also calls for forfeiture of his position as an officer with the Middletown Police Department and permanently forfeiting public office in the State of New Jersey. Foster has been suspended without pay since being charged in June.

In July of 2019, the Middletown Township Police began an investigation into the actions of Foster. Because the preliminary investigation revealed that Foster’s actions may have been criminal, the Middletown Township Police Department referred the matter to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation revealed that on July 3, 2019, Foster was the assigned officer to a road repair project on Cedar Avenue in Middletown. While working this job, Foster got into an accident with his patrol car. Foster filed a Police Vehicle Accident and Damage Report with his agency, alleging that while he was reversing his vehicle out of a parking spot, he “contacted a telephone pole,” which was located near Foster’s home and only a few blocks away from the road work. It was later discovered that Foster was involved in a motor vehicle accident where he backed the police cruiser into a parked pickup truck on Cedar Avenue, causing damage to both vehicles.

Foster is set to be sentenced before Judge Ellen Torregrossa-O’Connor on September 21, 2020. In New Jersey, first-time offenders convicted of a fourth-degree offense are entitled to a presumption of a probationary sentence as opposed to jail time, however, every case is evaluated based on its unique facts and circumstances.

The case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Office’s Professional Responsibilities and Bias Crime Unit.

Foster is represented by Charles J. Uliano, Esq., of Chamlin, Uliano & Walsh, in West Long Branch.

In November 2012, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, under the leadership of Prosecutor Gramiccioni, launched a Corruption Tip Line designed to solicit the public’s assistance in identifying and targeting corruption, fraud and misconduct occurring in local governmental agencies.

Citizens may report concerns via the following: Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Corruption Tip Line – 855-7-UNJUST (855 786-5878); or E-mail at: corruption@mcponj.org and write “Corruption/Misconduct Tip” in the subject line.

