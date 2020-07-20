Basie Center, Monmouth Park announce ‘Concerts In The Garden at the Blu Grotto’ concert series

Series to provide outdoor, ‘supper club under the stars’ concert experience at one of the Jersey Shore’s most popular hotspots

On the heels of the Count Basie Center’s critically-acclaimed “Drive-In Live” concerts at Monmouth Park, the nonprofit performing arts organization has announced Concerts In The Garden at the Blu Grotto, an outdoor, socially-distanced, supper club-style concert series to be held at the park’s popular Blu Grotto Ristorante.

The first round of performers includes Eagles tribute band Best Of The Eagles (Aug 7/8), the legendary Willie Nile (Aug 15), Beatles tributeers The Weeklings (Aug 22), plus comedians Chris Distefano (Aug 29; 7pm + 9:30pm) and Vic DiBitetto (Sept 12). For more information, visit www.thebasie.org/garden. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, July 22 at 10am exclusively through Ticketmaster.com, with Count Basie Center members receiving first access to tickets. Information on Basie Center membership can be found at www.thebasie.org/membership.

Only touchless, mobile tickets administered through the Ticketmaster app (iOS | Android) will be valid for these performances.

Additional Concerts In The Garden at the Blu Grotto announcements are forthcoming.

The Concerts In The Garden at The Blu Grotto series is produced by The Basie Presents in association with UMT Presents.

“The popularity of The Basie’s drive-in concerts showed that fans will attend entertainment events so long as they feel safe and see all necessary safety precautions in place,” said Adam Philipson, President and CEO, Count Basie Center for the Arts. “Our partnership with Monmouth Park proves that it can be done, and we’re proud to offer patrons this ‘dinner and a show’ option over the next few months.”

The following measures will be in place for the Concerts In The Garden at the Blu Grotto series:

Tables will be positioned 6’ apart, with the front row of tables 12’ from the performers.

Tickets will be sold in “Table For Two,” “Table For Four” and “Table For Six” configurations only .

. Tickets include a dining reservation, with service and seating beginning two hours prior to showtime. Dinner and drinks are sold separately.

Patrons must wear masks while entering the venue or leaving their table to use the restroom.

Fans must remain seated at their purchased table.

Dancing will not be permitted.

Lawn chairs, blankets, pets, food or beverages are strictly prohibited.

Smoking is prohibited, including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes or any other vaping devices.

Venue security will enforce ground rules, which will follow current CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines for outdoor events and dining.

In the event of inclement weather, an alternate date will be announced.

Restrooms will be continuously cleaned throughout the evening.

Free, onsite parking is available.

“It’s great to be working with my friends at the Count Basie Center for the Arts and Monmouth Park on this extraordinary endeavor in these extraordinary times,” said Tony Pallagrosi, President, UMT Presents. “I’m really humbled by this opportunity to help create a safe space for nationally recognized artists and their fans to once again enjoy the in-person, live event experience in a socially distanced ‘supper club under the stars.’”