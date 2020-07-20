Today’s Coronavirus News & Economic Recovery Update

State Supreme Court to consider whether new borrowing legislation is constitutional. A five-year shield from coronavirus lawsuits is being considered in D.C. The next federal aid package is a work in progress. Liberty Island partially reopens today.
N.J.’s Tax Collections Were Down For Third Consecutive Month, But the Treasury is Looking for Good News From the July 15 Income Tax Payments – New Jersey tax collections in June were down for the third month in a row, but the Treasury is looking for a boost from July 15 income tax and corporate business tax payments. The payments that were due on July 15 (Tax Day, this year) are being closely eyed by legislators after they gave Gov. Phil Murphy preliminary authorization to borrow as much as $9.9 billion without voter approval to manage the state’s budget through the health crisis. (NJ Spotlight)
State Supreme Court to Consider Whether New Borrowing Legislation is Constitutional – The New Jersey Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Aug. 5 in the fight over the law that Gov. Murphy signed Thursday authorizing the state to borrow as much as $9.9 billion to get the state through the pandemic. The State Republican Committee and Republican lawmakers filed the suit, asserting that borrowing for the purpose of balancing the state budget violates the New Jersey Constitution. (nj.com)
A Five-Year Shield from Coronavirus Lawsuits is Proposed in D.C. – Senate Republicans are preparing to offer a five-year shield from coronavirus lawsuits as part of a forthcoming relief proposal. The proposal, which is currently being reviewed by the White House, would give federal courts jurisdiction over lawsuits related to personal injuries or medical liability tied to coronavirus infections. (The Hill)
The Next Federal Aid Package is a Work in Progress – Top Republicans in Congress were expecting to meet today with President Donald Trump on the next COVID-19 aid package as the administration panned more virus testing money and interjected other priorities that could complicate quick passage. (NBC)
Welcome to New Jersey. Here is a Survey. – People flying into New Jersey will be asked to fill out an electronic survey starting today as the Garden State continues to call for travelers arriving from 22 states that qualify as coronavirus hotspots to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days. (nj.com)
Safe at Home – After two teams were forced out of a New Jersey baseball tournament for COVID-19-related reasons, organizers of the competition for high school-aged players said that fans attending games will be required to wear masks. (nj.com)
Lady Liberty Wants You Back – After being shuttered for months because of the coronavirus, Liberty Island will partially reopen to visitors today, the National Park Service announced. However, Ellis Island will remain closed as will the museums on both islands. (nj.com)
