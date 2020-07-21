Monmouth County has 9,930 positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 21, there 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,930.
There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 750.
The Freeholders held a press conference today to announce the kick-off of the County’s free COVID-19 testing program. The dates, times and locations may be found at www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 254
- Allenhurst: 11
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 326
- Atlantic Highlands: 39
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 17
- Belmar: 54
- Bradley Beach: 63
- Brielle: 72
- Colts Neck: 96
- Deal: 41
- Eatontown: 328
- Englishtown: 50
- Fair Haven: 37
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 439
- Freehold Township: 737
- Hazlet: 347
- Highlands: 39
- Holmdel: 317
- Howell: 736
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 215
- Keyport: 112
- Lake Como: 19
- Little Silver: 42
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 638
- Manalapan: 530
- Manasquan: 62
- Marlboro: 527
- Matawan: 218
- Middletown: 803
- Millstone Township: 92
- Monmouth Beach: 26
- Neptune City: 67
- Neptune Township: 646
- Ocean: 387
- Oceanport: 66
- Red Bank: 275
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 59
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 32
- Shrewsbury Borough: 67
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 32
- Spring Lake Heights: 46
- Tinton Falls: 248
- Union Beach: 45
- Upper Freehold: 67
- Wall: 456
- West Long Branch: 80
- Unknown: 11
