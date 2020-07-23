Monmouth County has 10,008 positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County is now offering a free COVID-19 testing program, with locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Neptune, Long Branch and Red Bank. The schedule is available at www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
Aberdeen: 259
Allenhurst: 11
Allentown: 9
Asbury Park: 331
Atlantic Highlands: 39
Avon-by-the-Sea: 17
Belmar: 54
Bradley Beach: 66
Brielle: 71
Colts Neck: 95
Deal: 41
Eatontown: 325
Englishtown: 50
Fair Haven: 38
Farmingdale: 16
Freehold Borough: 439
Freehold Township: 731
Hazlet: 352
Highlands: 39
Holmdel: 321
Howell: 742
Interlaken: 4
Keansburg: 213
Keyport: 112
Lake Como: 18
Little Silver: 43
Loch Arbour: 1
Long Branch: 639
Manalapan: 527
Manasquan: 62
Marlboro: 536
Matawan: 220
Middletown: 824
Millstone Township: 92
Monmouth Beach: 27
Neptune City: 70
Neptune Township: 638
Ocean: 397
Oceanport: 68
Red Bank: 279
Roosevelt: 8
Rumson: 61
Sea Bright: 13
Sea Girt: 30
Shrewsbury Borough: 67
Shrewsbury Township: 12
Spring Lake: 33
Spring Lake Heights: 48
Tinton Falls: 249
Union Beach: 47
Upper Freehold: 65
Wall: 467
West Long Branch: 83
Unknown: 9
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.