Monmouth County has 10,037 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 24, there are 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,037. There are four new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 754.

Due to delayed submissions of rapid test results to the State’s Communicable Disease Reporting and Surveillance System, there are delays in reporting accurate case counts throughout the State.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 257

Allenhurst: 12

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 333

Atlantic Highlands: 39

Avon-by-the-Sea: 18

Belmar: 55

Bradley Beach: 66

Brielle: 72

Colts Neck: 96

Deal: 43

Eatontown: 330

Englishtown: 50

Fair Haven: 40

Farmingdale: 15

Freehold Borough: 441

Freehold Township: 738

Hazlet: 352

Highlands: 40

Holmdel: 322

Howell: 736

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 217

Keyport: 110

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 43

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 641

Manalapan: 530

Manasquan: 66

Marlboro: 533

Matawan: 220

Middletown: 828

Millstone Township: 93

Monmouth Beach: 28

Neptune City: 66

Neptune Township: 649

Ocean: 394

Oceanport: 68

Red Bank: 280

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 62

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 31

Shrewsbury Borough: 68

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 33

Spring Lake Heights: 48

Tinton Falls: 244

Union Beach: 45

Upper Freehold: 67

Wall: 461

West Long Branch: 81

Unknown: 10

