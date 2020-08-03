Monmouth County has 11 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 3, there are 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant Program is now accepting applications. Go to www.monmouthcountycares.com for more details.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

3-Aug 2-Aug
Aberdeen: 266 266
Allenhurst: 12 12
Allentown: 12 12
Asbury Park: 343 342
Atlantic Highlands: 42 42
Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18
Belmar: 55 55
Bradley Beach: 67 67
Brielle: 74 74
Colts Neck: 101 103
Deal: 44 44
Eatontown: 330 330
Englishtown: 52 52
Fair Haven: 43 43
Farmingdale: 15 14
Freehold Borough: 447 445
Freehold Township: 759 758
Hazlet: 357 356
Highlands: 42 42
Holmdel: 329 329
Howell: 773 770
Interlaken: 4 4
Keansburg: 218 223
Keyport: 109 111
Lake Como: 20 20
Little Silver: 45 45
Loch Arbour: 1 1
Long Branch: 660 657
Manalapan: 547 545
Manasquan: 67 68
Marlboro: 543 539
Matawan: 224 226
Middletown: 896 897
Millstone Township: 94 94
Monmouth Beach: 29 29
Neptune City: 78 78
Neptune Township: 671 667
Ocean: 413 412
Oceanport: 74 74
Red Bank: 312 312
Roosevelt: 9 9
Rumson: 64 64
Sea Bright: 13 12
Sea Girt: 35 34
Shrewsbury Borough: 67 65
Shrewsbury Township: 12 12
Spring Lake: 35 35
Spring Lake Heights: 51 51
Tinton Falls: 244 239
Union Beach: 46 43
Upper Freehold: 69 69
Wall: 474 471
West Long Branch: 84 84
Unknown: 11 11

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.