Monmouth County has 11 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 3, there are 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Monmouth County CARES Economic Assistance Grant Program is now accepting applications. Go to www.monmouthcountycares.com for more details.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|3-Aug
|2-Aug
|Aberdeen:
|266
|266
|Allenhurst:
|12
|12
|Allentown:
|12
|12
|Asbury Park:
|343
|342
|Atlantic Highlands:
|42
|42
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|18
|18
|Belmar:
|55
|55
|Bradley Beach:
|67
|67
|Brielle:
|74
|74
|Colts Neck:
|101
|103
|Deal:
|44
|44
|Eatontown:
|330
|330
|Englishtown:
|52
|52
|Fair Haven:
|43
|43
|Farmingdale:
|15
|14
|Freehold Borough:
|447
|445
|Freehold Township:
|759
|758
|Hazlet:
|357
|356
|Highlands:
|42
|42
|Holmdel:
|329
|329
|Howell:
|773
|770
|Interlaken:
|4
|4
|Keansburg:
|218
|223
|Keyport:
|109
|111
|Lake Como:
|20
|20
|Little Silver:
|45
|45
|Loch Arbour:
|1
|1
|Long Branch:
|660
|657
|Manalapan:
|547
|545
|Manasquan:
|67
|68
|Marlboro:
|543
|539
|Matawan:
|224
|226
|Middletown:
|896
|897
|Millstone Township:
|94
|94
|Monmouth Beach:
|29
|29
|Neptune City:
|78
|78
|Neptune Township:
|671
|667
|Ocean:
|413
|412
|Oceanport:
|74
|74
|Red Bank:
|312
|312
|Roosevelt:
|9
|9
|Rumson:
|64
|64
|Sea Bright:
|13
|12
|Sea Girt:
|35
|34
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|67
|65
|Shrewsbury Township:
|12
|12
|Spring Lake:
|35
|35
|Spring Lake Heights:
|51
|51
|Tinton Falls:
|244
|239
|Union Beach:
|46
|43
|Upper Freehold:
|69
|69
|Wall:
|474
|471
|West Long Branch:
|84
|84
|Unknown:
|11
|11
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.