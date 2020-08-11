Alex Hamilton – The Man, the Musical and Manhattan

The Long Branch Free Public Library invites you to this exciting virtual program. Please join us on Wednesday, August 12 at 6:30pm via Zoom when Arthur and Susan Zuckerman, owner-operators of Z-Travel and Leisure Tours of New York City, will present an entertaining program of facts and trivia about the people and places populating Hamilton, the smash Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

A cultural phenomenon for the past few years, Hamilton is experiencing a new surge of interest and fans since Disney+ released the excellent movie of the musical in July. Who was Alexander Hamilton? Why is he one of the Founding Fathers of the American Revolution? What inspired Mr. Miranda to create a play about him? Whether you’re a long-time “Hamiltan” or a new one, fans and history buffs will appreciate this lively, light-hearted program. The Zuckermans, authors and radio show hosts, will provide new insights, a view of actual historic locations and a “behind the scenes” look at the real history of Alexander Hamilton’s life and contributions. The program will not involve political discussion, but there may be a few musical surprises.

The Zoom information for participating in the program may be found on our Virtual Event Calendar, located at LongBranchLib.org/calendar. Please click on the event and the Zoom link will open up so you can join the meeting. If you have questions, call Lisa Kelly at 732-222-3900, Ext. 2350 or email LKelly.LBPL@gmail.com.

The Long Branch library is currently closed due to COVID-19, but contact-free curbside pick-up of books, movies, magazines and music is available at the Main location and the Elberon Branch Library. Many free online services are available through our website at www.LongBranchLib.org. Please call 732-222-3900 for more information, assistance with online services and to reserve items for borrowing.

