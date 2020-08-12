Jockey Paco Lopez taken to hospital after spill

Jockey Paco Lopez, Monmouth Park’s leading rider, was taken by ambulance to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch for X-rays and evaluation after suffering an apparent right elbow injury following a spill in the 10th race on Saturday’s card, according to Dr. Angelo Chinnici, the track’s medical director.

Lopez, whose 31 winners at the meet are more than double that of his next closest competitor, went down after his mount, Pretendant, appeared to clip heels in tight quarters midway through the final turn of the mile and a sixteenth race.

Pretendant was in the middle of a condensed pack with four other horses when the colt appeared to clip heels with Bob In Our Midst.

Lopez, seeking a seventh riding title at Monmouth Park, also leads all riders in earnings this meet with $1,377,980.