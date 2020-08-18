Monmouth County has 8 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 17, there are 8 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

 

The decrease in the number of unknown cases reflects cases that may have been removed by the State. Further questions regarding the breakdown provided by the State to the County should be directed to the New Jersey Department of Health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

17-Aug 16-Aug
Aberdeen: 260 255
Allenhurst: 13 14
Allentown: 14 14
Asbury Park: 341 343
Atlantic Highlands: 42 42
Avon-by-the-Sea: 19 19
Belmar: 58 60
Bradley Beach: 71 71
Brielle: 77 76
Colts Neck: 104 105
Deal: 51 51
Eatontown: 347 345
Englishtown: 53 52
Fair Haven: 48 48
Farmingdale: 17 15
Freehold Borough: 451 449
Freehold Township: 781 791
Hazlet: 362 365
Highlands: 44 45
Holmdel: 339 337
Howell: 776 776
Interlaken: 5 5
Keansburg: 235 237
Keyport: 115 114
Lake Como: 21 21
Little Silver: 49 48
Loch Arbour: 2 2
Long Branch: 680 687
Manalapan: 575 583
Manasquan: 76 72
Marlboro: 550 550
Matawan: 231 226
Middletown: 928 927
Millstone Township: 100 99
Monmouth Beach: 28 29
Neptune City: 78 77
Neptune Township: 688 680
Ocean: 428 426
Oceanport: 77 76
Red Bank: 322 327
Roosevelt: 10 10
Rumson: 75 75
Sea Bright: 13 12
Sea Girt: 38 36
Shrewsbury Borough: 68 67
Shrewsbury Township: 11 11
Spring Lake: 38 36
Spring Lake Heights: 54 59
Tinton Falls: 243 243
Union Beach: 42 43
Upper Freehold: 69 66
Wall: 511 496
West Long Branch: 83 84
Unknown: 21 174

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.