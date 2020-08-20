Nadine W. Jeffrey, 87 of Oceanport passes

Nadine W. Jeffrey, 87 of Oceanport died Sunday August 16th at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, New Brunswick.

She was born in Long Branch and raised in West Long Branch. She attended West Long Branch Schools, Long Branch High School and graduated from Monmouth College. She taught Kindergarten in Oceanport until her retirement in 1998. Nadine was a lifelong member of Old First United Methodist Church, where she volunteered as Sunday school teacher, and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners in the church hall.

Her passion of teaching never stopped, Liberty Science Center being a favorite place to take her grandchildren and all her foreign exchange students. After retirement she took her grandchildren on many trips throughout the world. Nadine enjoyed doing crafts, especially basket making, genealogy and gardening. She enjoyed classical music, the soundtrack of South Pacific and singing “Hang down your head Tom Doley.”

Nadine enjoyed all the holidays, especially Christmas, from decorating to the special dishes she would make for the family tradition. She cooked fish and and game from her husband Don’s fishing and hunting trips. She did not believe in waste, Nadine was an eager supporter of all recycling. She was a caring and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend to all.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald R. Jeffrey; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Stephen Livingstone, Ocala, Fl. And Jill and Werner Goebel, Franklinville, NJ; her granddaughters, Emily and her husband Dakota Brady and Holly Rosemont; and two great grandchildren, John Hunter and Colton Brady; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Paddy and Buddy Brocklebank and Neil and Tom Bonello; she was pre-deceased by her sister Dale Gray.

Visitation Saturday August 22nd, 9 am until the time of the funeral at 11 am at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Entombment Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In accordance with Covid19 restrictions, Masks must be worn at all times. To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit Nadine’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

