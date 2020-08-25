Monmouth County has 22 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD  – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 25, there are 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on tomorrow, Aug. 26 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

25-Aug 24-Aug
Aberdeen: 266 266
Allenhurst: 13 12
Allentown: 14 14
Asbury Park: 349 353
Atlantic Highlands: 45 44
Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 20
Belmar: 62 61
Bradley Beach: 72 73
Brielle: 78 78
Colts Neck: 108 109
Deal: 52 52
Eatontown: 343 344
Englishtown: 49 49
Fair Haven: 48 48
Farmingdale: 16 15
Freehold Borough: 454 456
Freehold Township: 787 786
Hazlet: 372 370
Highlands: 46 45
Holmdel: 340 339
Howell: 797 783
Interlaken: 5 5
Keansburg: 239 239
Keyport: 114 110
Lake Como: 20 20
Little Silver: 51 50
Loch Arbour: 2 2
Long Branch: 695 690
Manalapan: 586 589
Manasquan: 74 74
Marlboro: 559 558
Matawan: 228 229
Middletown: 936 939
Millstone Township: 106 106
Monmouth Beach: 30 28
Neptune City: 69 70
Neptune Township: 705 699
Ocean: 431 430
Oceanport: 77 78
Red Bank: 329 331
Roosevelt: 10 10
Rumson: 76 76
Sea Bright: 11 11
Sea Girt: 37 38
Shrewsbury Borough: 69 70
Shrewsbury Township: 12 12
Spring Lake: 39 38
Spring Lake Heights: 54 53
Tinton Falls: 242 242
Union Beach: 43 44
Upper Freehold: 66 67
Wall: 515 514
West Long Branch: 85 85
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.