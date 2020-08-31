Monmouth County has 24 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 31, there are 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Sept.1 in Asbury Park from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|31-Aug
|30-Aug
|Aberdeen:
|266
|265
|Allenhurst:
|15
|15
|Allentown:
|16
|16
|Asbury Park:
|350
|350
|Atlantic Highlands:
|45
|45
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|20
|20
|Belmar:
|61
|61
|Bradley Beach:
|74
|73
|Brielle:
|79
|79
|Colts Neck:
|112
|112
|Deal:
|54
|54
|Eatontown:
|344
|343
|Englishtown:
|52
|52
|Fair Haven:
|48
|48
|Farmingdale:
|17
|17
|Freehold Borough:
|454
|454
|Freehold Township:
|808
|807
|Hazlet:
|376
|375
|Highlands:
|46
|46
|Holmdel:
|338
|338
|Howell:
|823
|816
|Interlaken:
|5
|5
|Keansburg:
|240
|242
|Keyport:
|116
|116
|Lake Como:
|20
|20
|Little Silver:
|51
|51
|Loch Arbour:
|2
|2
|Long Branch:
|697
|697
|Manalapan:
|597
|597
|Manasquan:
|73
|73
|Marlboro:
|563
|561
|Matawan:
|229
|229
|Middletown:
|943
|941
|Millstone Township:
|113
|113
|Monmouth Beach:
|31
|31
|Neptune City:
|73
|73
|Neptune Township:
|704
|703
|Ocean:
|432
|432
|Oceanport:
|80
|80
|Red Bank:
|333
|333
|Roosevelt:
|10
|10
|Rumson:
|83
|78
|Sea Bright:
|10
|10
|Sea Girt:
|37
|37
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|71
|71
|Shrewsbury Township:
|12
|12
|Spring Lake:
|38
|38
|Spring Lake Heights:
|53
|52
|Tinton Falls:
|240
|242
|Union Beach:
|43
|43
|Upper Freehold:
|75
|75
|Wall:
|521
|518
|West Long Branch:
|89
|87
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.