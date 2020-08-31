Monmouth County has 24 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 31, there are 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Sept.1 in Asbury Park from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

31-Aug 30-Aug
Aberdeen: 266 265
Allenhurst: 15 15
Allentown: 16 16
Asbury Park: 350 350
Atlantic Highlands: 45 45
Avon-by-the-Sea: 20 20
Belmar: 61 61
Bradley Beach: 74 73
Brielle: 79 79
Colts Neck: 112 112
Deal: 54 54
Eatontown: 344 343
Englishtown: 52 52
Fair Haven: 48 48
Farmingdale: 17 17
Freehold Borough: 454 454
Freehold Township: 808 807
Hazlet: 376 375
Highlands: 46 46
Holmdel: 338 338
Howell: 823 816
Interlaken: 5 5
Keansburg: 240 242
Keyport: 116 116
Lake Como: 20 20
Little Silver: 51 51
Loch Arbour: 2 2
Long Branch: 697 697
Manalapan: 597 597
Manasquan: 73 73
Marlboro: 563 561
Matawan: 229 229
Middletown: 943 941
Millstone Township: 113 113
Monmouth Beach: 31 31
Neptune City: 73 73
Neptune Township: 704 703
Ocean: 432 432
Oceanport: 80 80
Red Bank: 333 333
Roosevelt: 10 10
Rumson: 83 78
Sea Bright: 10 10
Sea Girt: 37 37
Shrewsbury Borough: 71 71
Shrewsbury Township: 12 12
Spring Lake: 38 38
Spring Lake Heights: 53 52
Tinton Falls: 240 242
Union Beach: 43 43
Upper Freehold: 75 75
Wall: 521 518
West Long Branch: 89 87
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.