Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 2, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Sept. 3 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midtown Community School/Atkins Avenue West Lot.

Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

2-Sep 1-Sep
Aberdeen: 262 260
Allenhurst: 15 12
Allentown: 16 16
Asbury Park: 350 355
Atlantic Highlands: 45 44
Avon-by-the-Sea: 21 21
Belmar: 61 63
Bradley Beach: 74 74
Brielle: 82 82
Colts Neck: 111 111
Deal: 53 55
Eatontown: 356 354
Englishtown: 49 52
Fair Haven: 48 48
Farmingdale: 17 17
Freehold Borough: 454 454
Freehold Township: 806 802
Hazlet: 379 378
Highlands: 47 47
Holmdel: 340 337
Howell: 836 829
Interlaken: 5 5
Keansburg: 236 237
Keyport: 114 114
Lake Como: 18 20
Little Silver: 51 51
Loch Arbour: 2 2
Long Branch: 695 698
Manalapan: 598 599
Manasquan: 76 75
Marlboro: 564 564
Matawan: 230 228
Middletown: 956 953
Millstone Township: 114 110
Monmouth Beach: 31 31
Neptune City: 76 78
Neptune Township: 700 696
Ocean: 445 436
Oceanport: 81 81
Red Bank: 338 342
Roosevelt: 10 10
Rumson: 83 83
Sea Bright: 11 10
Sea Girt: 39 39
Shrewsbury Borough: 74 72
Shrewsbury Township: 11 10
Spring Lake: 37 37
Spring Lake Heights: 57 58
Tinton Falls: 238 237
Union Beach: 44 45
Upper Freehold: 75 75
Wall: 526 511
West Long Branch: 92 92
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.