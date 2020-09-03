Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch raising money for food banks

The Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch has been donating money to local food pantries monthly for the last 6 months with the help of Investors Bank, the Long Branch Rotary Foundation, and Rotary District 7505 to help them keep up with the demand for food created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total donations made to local food pantries come to over $10,000. The Club will be continuing it’s fundraiser for at least the balance of 2020.

