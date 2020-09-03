Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch raising money for food banks

The Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch has been donating money to local food pantries monthly for the last 6 months with the help of Investors Bank, the Long Branch Rotary Foundation, and Rotary District 7505 to help them keep up with the demand for food created by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The total donations made to local food pantries come to over $10,000.  The Club will be continuing it’s fundraiser for at least the balance of 2020.

 

If you would like to help us please donate by credit card click on link: https://www.crsadmin.com/EventPortal/Registrations/PublicFill/EventPublicFill.aspx?evtid=81df0a31-3dd3-45fb-9c15-980e2c4f42d8 or by check to Long Branch Rotary Club, P.O. Box 3094, Long Branch, NJ 07740.