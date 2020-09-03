Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch raising money for food banks
The Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch has been donating money to local food pantries monthly for the last 6 months with the help of Investors Bank, the Long Branch Rotary Foundation, and Rotary District 7505 to help them keep up with the demand for food created by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The total donations made to local food pantries come to over $10,000. The Club will be continuing it’s fundraiser for at least the balance of 2020.
Club President Fatima Camacho presented check for $400 to Mary Jensen, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Michael’s Church. (L-R: Pastor John Butler, Rene and Jack Vrignola, Mary Jensen, Rotary Club President Fatima Camacho)
Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch President Fatima Camacho presenting check for $400 to Donna Cetrulo for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at Christ the King Parish.