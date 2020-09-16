Hi, everyone! School is back in session and so are the MCSPCA adoptables! I hope everyone had a wonderful summer and thanks in advance for promoting our cats and dogs!

Hannah is a 3-year-old shy, sweet mama who was confiscated down south with more than 20 dogs from one property dubbed “the house of horrors”. Hannah was found with her pups, a heavy chain around her neck, and badly injured from fighting off other dogs to protect her young babies. Hannah was left alone outside to endure the elements in extremely warm temperatures and developed heartworm disease as a result of not being protected from the elements.

Hannah has a long road ahead as she recovers from her heartworm disease but we are hopeful she will have a full recovery. Hannah still has scars from those terrible days, but her heart is healing and ready to love.

Fast forward to today and this mama is back at the shelter after living her best life with the most loving foster family! Hannahs foster mom describes her as a quiet and sweet girl who loves long walks, swimming in the lake, and catching up on her beauty rest. Hannah would do best as the only pet in the home and one that is quiet and patient. She can be fearful of men and new things, but once she’s comfortable you’ll see her playful side. She likes all toys; rope, queaky, ball, you name it! And peanut butter is the way to her heart. Rest assured, this girl will be your new bestie in no time at all! If you have a quiet home with older teens or adults only and think you can give this girl the life she finally deserves, please email your survey to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org.

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

Did I put a spell on you? I think I’m too cute not to! My name is Merlin and I came to the MCSPCA with three other cats after our owner moved and didn’t bring us along. I’m ready and waiting for a happy king and/or queen to serve as your wizarding kitty to!

I’m a very loving, mushy 7-years-young dude. I love being petted and nuzzling back a whole lot. I have nothing but love to give you, and all I ask in return is lots of love, fun, nice places next to you or at the window to nap, and to maybe lose a few pounds as well! You’ll wonder how you ever got along without me!

I LOVE to play too-my foster mommy says I’m a 17 pound kitten lol! I’m in foster care because I was having some litterbox issues in my previous home. I went to foster care to see if we could fix the problem and I’m thrilled to tell you WE DID!

I have a few requirements-I need to be the only pet in a home with no young children and I need 2 litterboxes that are scooped regularly. That’s not too much to ask, right?

I’ll pay you back in spades. Having me in your life will feel like magic!

