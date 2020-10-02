Monmouth County has 57 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, October 2, there are 57 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
Fine Fare Supermarket - This week’s specials!
|2-Oct
|1-Oct
|Aberdeen:
|279
|277
|Allenhurst:
|23
|23
|Allentown:
|17
|17
|Asbury Park:
|362
|361
|Atlantic Highlands:
|50
|50
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|23
|23
|Belmar:
|63
|62
|Bradley Beach:
|73
|73
|Brielle:
|83
|81
|Colts Neck:
|131
|131
|Deal:
|79
|76
|Eatontown:
|374
|374
|Englishtown:
|59
|59
|Fair Haven:
|54
|53
|Farmingdale:
|19
|19
|Freehold Borough:
|487
|487
|Freehold Township:
|839
|836
|Hazlet:
|396
|396
|Highlands:
|48
|48
|Holmdel:
|333
|332
|Howell:
|906
|907
|Interlaken:
|9
|10
|Keansburg:
|222
|222
|Keyport:
|124
|124
|Lake Como:
|24
|24
|Little Silver:
|70
|70
|Loch Arbour:
|5
|5
|Long Branch:
|792
|787
|Manalapan:
|688
|684
|Manasquan:
|71
|71
|Marlboro:
|661
|654
|Matawan:
|248
|247
|Middletown:
|1025
|1021
|Millstone Township:
|126
|126
|Monmouth Beach:
|39
|39
|Neptune City:
|83
|83
|Neptune Township:
|719
|720
|Ocean:
|528
|516
|Oceanport:
|93
|91
|Red Bank:
|349
|349
|Roosevelt:
|11
|11
|Rumson:
|93
|93
|Sea Bright:
|18
|18
|Sea Girt:
|31
|31
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|83
|83
|Shrewsbury Township:
|11
|11
|Spring Lake:
|41
|41
|Spring Lake Heights:
|63
|63
|Tinton Falls:
|295
|293
|Union Beach:
|51
|51
|Upper Freehold:
|85
|84
|Wall:
|537
|528
|West Long Branch:
|162
|160
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.