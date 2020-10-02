Monmouth County has 57 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, October 2, there are 57 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

2-Oct 1-Oct
Aberdeen: 279 277
Allenhurst: 23 23
Allentown: 17 17
Asbury Park: 362 361
Atlantic Highlands: 50 50
Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 23
Belmar: 63 62
Bradley Beach: 73 73
Brielle: 83 81
Colts Neck: 131 131
Deal: 79 76
Eatontown: 374 374
Englishtown: 59 59
Fair Haven: 54 53
Farmingdale: 19 19
Freehold Borough: 487 487
Freehold Township: 839 836
Hazlet: 396 396
Highlands: 48 48
Holmdel: 333 332
Howell: 906 907
Interlaken: 9 10
Keansburg: 222 222
Keyport: 124 124
Lake Como: 24 24
Little Silver: 70 70
Loch Arbour: 5 5
Long Branch: 792 787
Manalapan: 688 684
Manasquan: 71 71
Marlboro: 661 654
Matawan: 248 247
Middletown: 1025 1021
Millstone Township: 126 126
Monmouth Beach: 39 39
Neptune City: 83 83
Neptune Township: 719 720
Ocean: 528 516
Oceanport: 93 91
Red Bank: 349 349
Roosevelt: 11 11
Rumson: 93 93
Sea Bright: 18 18
Sea Girt: 31 31
Shrewsbury Borough: 83 83
Shrewsbury Township: 11 11
Spring Lake: 41 41
Spring Lake Heights: 63 63
Tinton Falls: 295 293
Union Beach: 51 51
Upper Freehold: 85 84
Wall: 537 528
West Long Branch: 162 160
Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.