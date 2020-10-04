Monmouth County has 51 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of October 4, there are 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County. Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Fine Fare The Supermarket with Super Prices

4-Oct 3-Oct
Aberdeen: 281 280
Allenhurst: 23 23
Allentown: 17 17
Asbury Park: 363 363
Atlantic Highlands: 50 50
Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 23
Belmar: 62 62
Bradley Beach: 75 74
Brielle: 83 83
Colts Neck: 131 131
Deal: 86 84
Eatontown: 374 375
Englishtown: 59 59
Fair Haven: 57 56
Farmingdale: 19 19
Freehold Borough: 487 488
Freehold Township: 844 842
Hazlet: 402 398
Highlands: 48 48
Holmdel: 333 334
Howell: 913 910
Interlaken: 9 9
Keansburg: 222 222
Keyport: 124 124
Lake Como: 25 25
Little Silver: 72 72
Loch Arbour: 5 5
Long Branch: 804 802
Manalapan: 700 694
Manasquan: 75 74
Marlboro: 664 663
Matawan: 248 248
Middletown: 1029 1028
Millstone Township: 127 126
Monmouth Beach: 39 39
Neptune City: 85 84
Neptune Township: 726 723
Ocean: 538 534
Oceanport: 93 93
Red Bank: 350 349
Roosevelt: 11 11
Rumson: 93 93
Sea Bright: 19 18
Sea Girt: 31 31
Shrewsbury Borough: 83 83
Shrewsbury Township: 12 12
Spring Lake: 41 41
Spring Lake Heights: 63 63
Tinton Falls: 298 296
Union Beach: 51 51
Upper Freehold: 88 87
Wall: 546 543
West Long Branch: 187 174
Unknown: 0 0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.