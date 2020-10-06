Almost 250 pets show up for Long Branch Free Rabies Clinic

The City of Long Branch offered a Free Rabies Clinic that turned out to be a successful event on Saturday as people with their pets lined up at the Office of Emergency Management building next to the Union Ave. Fire Station.

Humans wore masks and kept social distance, dogs were on leashes and cats were in carriers. All behaved.

Sidney Johnson, head of the Long Branch Health Dept. watched over the operation and Debbie Nagle, Animal Control Supervisor, worked the clinic for the day along with Trish Walsh.

“Everything is going smoothly,” said Johnson. “The dogs are lined up outside, then go inside one by one to get vaccinated.”

Dr. Smith from the Long Branch Animal Hospital did a great job administering vaccines to pets with the aid of helpful owners keeping the anxious animals distracted in case they were taken by surprise by the pinch of the needle.

“We are very busy,” Nagle said around 11:30 working at the table with Dr. Smith. “We’ve done over 200 dogs already.” By the time the clinic was over they had vaccinated almost 250 pets.

Watch Video here!

See Who’s Running for Long Branch BOE

