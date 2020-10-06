Monmouth County has 93 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 6, there are 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street, Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

6-Oct 5-Oct
Aberdeen: 284 282
Allenhurst: 26 24
Allentown: 17 17
Asbury Park: 365 363
Atlantic Highlands: 51 51
Avon-by-the-Sea: 24 23
Belmar: 65 65
Bradley Beach: 75 75
Brielle: 85 84
Colts Neck: 136 134
Deal: 87 86
Eatontown: 374 374
Englishtown: 59 59
Fair Haven: 61 57
Farmingdale: 19 19
Freehold Borough: 489 487
Freehold Township: 850 846
Hazlet: 405 403
Highlands: 49 49
Holmdel: 334 334
Howell: 921 917
Interlaken: 9 9
Keansburg: 221 222
Keyport: 124 124
Lake Como: 28 25
Little Silver: 72 72
Loch Arbour: 5 5
Long Branch: 817 809
Manalapan: 711 700
Manasquan: 77 76
Marlboro: 672 667
Matawan: 250 249
Middletown: 1035 1036
Millstone Township: 129 128
Monmouth Beach: 39 39
Neptune City: 86 85
Neptune Township: 732 728
Ocean: 547 543
Oceanport: 93 93
Red Bank: 352 350
Roosevelt: 12 11
Rumson: 94 93
Sea Bright: 20 20
Sea Girt: 32 31
Shrewsbury Borough: 83 83
Shrewsbury Township: 12 12
Spring Lake: 41 41
Spring Lake Heights: 63 63
Tinton Falls: 300 300
Union Beach: 54 52
Upper Freehold: 90 89
Wall: 555 548
West Long Branch: 234 193
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.