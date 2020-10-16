Monmouth County has 82 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 16, there are 82 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 17 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street, Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

16-Oct 15-Oct
Aberdeen: 296 295
Allenhurst: 27 26
Allentown: 17 17
Asbury Park: 384 381
Atlantic Highlands: 53 53
Avon-by-the-Sea: 27 27
Belmar: 72 73
Bradley Beach: 81 80
Brielle: 88 88
Colts Neck: 152 153
Deal: 97 93
Eatontown: 396 396
Englishtown: 61 60
Fair Haven: 67 66
Farmingdale: 20 20
Freehold Borough: 498 498
Freehold Township: 881 878
Hazlet: 429 426
Highlands: 51 51
Holmdel: 345 345
Howell: 985 975
Interlaken: 12 12
Keansburg: 225 225
Keyport: 129 128
Lake Como: 34 34
Little Silver: 76 76
Loch Arbour: 6 6
Long Branch: 894 880
Manalapan: 773 768
Manasquan: 88 87
Marlboro: 713 704
Matawan: 265 262
Middletown: 1071 1069
Millstone Township: 142 141
Monmouth Beach: 42 42
Neptune City: 92 90
Neptune Township: 754 752
Ocean: 598 594
Oceanport: 95 95
Red Bank: 367 364
Roosevelt: 13 12
Rumson: 98 98
Sea Bright: 23 22
Sea Girt: 34 34
Shrewsbury Borough: 87 87
Shrewsbury Township: 16 16
Spring Lake: 43 43
Spring Lake Heights: 64 64
Tinton Falls: 310 307
Union Beach: 58 57
Upper Freehold: 96 96
Wall: 581 580
West Long Branch: 337 329
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.