Monmouth County has 82 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 16, there are 82 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 17 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street, Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

16-Oct 15-Oct Aberdeen: 296 295 Allenhurst: 27 26 Allentown: 17 17 Asbury Park: 384 381 Atlantic Highlands: 53 53 Avon-by-the-Sea: 27 27 Belmar: 72 73 Bradley Beach: 81 80 Brielle: 88 88 Colts Neck: 152 153 Deal: 97 93 Eatontown: 396 396 Englishtown: 61 60 Fair Haven: 67 66 Farmingdale: 20 20 Freehold Borough: 498 498 Freehold Township: 881 878 Hazlet: 429 426 Highlands: 51 51 Holmdel: 345 345 Howell: 985 975 Interlaken: 12 12 Keansburg: 225 225 Keyport: 129 128 Lake Como: 34 34 Little Silver: 76 76 Loch Arbour: 6 6 Long Branch: 894 880 Manalapan: 773 768 Manasquan: 88 87 Marlboro: 713 704 Matawan: 265 262 Middletown: 1071 1069 Millstone Township: 142 141 Monmouth Beach: 42 42 Neptune City: 92 90 Neptune Township: 754 752 Ocean: 598 594 Oceanport: 95 95 Red Bank: 367 364 Roosevelt: 13 12 Rumson: 98 98 Sea Bright: 23 22 Sea Girt: 34 34 Shrewsbury Borough: 87 87 Shrewsbury Township: 16 16 Spring Lake: 43 43 Spring Lake Heights: 64 64 Tinton Falls: 310 307 Union Beach: 58 57 Upper Freehold: 96 96 Wall: 581 580 West Long Branch: 337 329 Unknown: 0 0






