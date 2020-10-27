Battle of quarterbacks goes to Ocean

Laughlin then engineered a drive that resulted in senior running back Jack Dengler running in from for six points. On the extra point attempt the snap was high and recovered near midfield. However, Ocean was called for a penalty giving Red Bank another shot. This time they went for two points and converted taking an 8-6 lead with 2:39 left in the opening quarter.
Late in the second quarter Laughlin had a huge 40-yard run that took the ball to the Spartan 9-yard line. Red Bank Regional faced a fourth and 10 at the Ocean 10 with 44 seconds left in the first half. However, the Spartan defense came up big and sacked Laughlin for a loss. The first half ended with the Bucs up 8-6.
Within the first three minutes of the third quarter, Douglas had his Spartans focused and connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass to Shane Garrett. The two connected again on the two-point conversion and Ocean was up 14-8 with 7:28 left in the third quarter.
Caputo’s Pastry Shopped for Thanksgiving dessert
In the final quarter of action, Christian LaRosa of Ocean Township, powered his way through the Red Bank Regional defense and scored on a 37-yard touchdown run. With 8:42 to play the Spartans were up 21-8.
Red Bank Regional had a third and seven on the Ocean 12-yard line when Laughlin was intercepted by Ryan Savage of Ocean, who was tackled on the Spartan 13 with 5:14 left in the game. Ocean was unable to move the ball and faced a fourth and 14 at their own 14-yard line and were forced to punt. However, the ball only made it to the Ocean 21-yard line where Red Bank Regional took over.
Laughlin and Dengler connected again for a Red Bank Regional for a touchdown with 2:53 left to play. The extra point was good and the Spartans lead was now 21-15, and that’s how it ended.
Douglas completed 4 of 10 passes for 46 yards. On the ground he ran the ball 12 times for 41 yards. LaRosa had a huge game on the turf running 108 yards with 14 touches. CJ Flannigan had 48 yards on seven carries.
Chris Carasia had two catches for 26 yards, Shane Garrett had one for 12 yards and Evan Peters took in one for 8 yards. Garrett also had two catches on the two-point conversion attempts.
Defensively, Ocean was led by Peters and Douglas who each had six tackles. Joe Teresi and Johnny Aldarelli each had a sack and a half, and Savage picked off the RBR pass.
“Very happy for our players and coaches and proud of our willingness to accept the challenges placed on them,” said Don Klein, head coach. Klein has told his team that they need to improve each week, and they are listening to the coach. “We practiced like a hungry team. This program has faced a lot of adversity this season with the cancellation of both our only game scrimmage and the week-one game.”
The win was the first for the Spartans who are now 1-2. Week five of the six week schedule has Ocean hosting St. John Vianney on mischief night. The Lancers will come into Ocean with a 3-1 record and one of the top 10 teams in the Shore Conference.
Red Bank Regional slips to 1-3 and will travel to Raritan on mischief night. The Rockets enter that game with a 3-1 record.
Click on photos for captions.