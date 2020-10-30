Monmouth County has 106 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 29, there are 106 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Long Branch from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

29-Oct 28-Oct
Aberdeen: 335 327
Allenhurst: 28 28
Allentown: 17 17
Asbury Park: 408 406
Atlantic Highlands: 58 58
Avon-by-the-Sea: 30 30
Belmar: 77 76
Bradley Beach: 87 87
Brielle: 99 95
Colts Neck: 173 168
Deal: 113 113
Eatontown: 424 418
Englishtown: 68 68
Fair Haven: 69 68
Farmingdale: 20 20
Freehold Borough: 513 511
Freehold Township: 929 921
Hazlet: 466 461
Highlands: 55 54
Holmdel: 364 361
Howell: 1063 1050
Interlaken: 16 16
Keansburg: 233 230
Keyport: 134 135
Lake Como: 35 37
Little Silver: 82 82
Loch Arbour: 6 6
Long Branch: 969 962
Manalapan: 826 819
Manasquan: 99 97
Marlboro: 779 771
Matawan: 281 279
Middletown: 1144 1129
Millstone Township: 152 149
Monmouth Beach: 47 46
Neptune City: 105 104
Neptune Township: 800 791
Ocean: 666 661
Oceanport: 100 100
Red Bank: 389 384
Roosevelt: 13 13
Rumson: 104 101
Sea Bright: 25 25
Sea Girt: 34 34
Shrewsbury Borough: 95 95
Shrewsbury Township: 21 21
Spring Lake: 51 50
Spring Lake Heights: 69 66
Tinton Falls: 327 322
Union Beach: 58 58
Upper Freehold: 106 102
Wall: 610 600
West Long Branch: 357 350
Unknown: 0 0

 

