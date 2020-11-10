Bulldogs run over Spartans 34-7

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr – November 6, 2020
Rumson Fair-Haven, one of the top four football programs in the Shore Conference this season, hosted the Spartans of Ocean Township on Friday night. It was a one-sided contest from the opening kickoff as Ryan Ruane ran 75-yards untouched for the first score of the night, taking only 52 seconds for RFH to jump out 7-0.
Ocean Township had several disadvantages in the game. The two starting running backs, Christian LaRosa, junior, and CJ Flannigan, sophomore, were both unable to play as a result of injuries. “Rumson is a very good team, and we are going to have to adjust our offensive approach,” said Don Klein, who is in his 14th season as head coach of the Spartans.
Spartans went to the air on their first offensive series. Tyler Douglas, the 6’1” sophomore quarterback, was able to move his Ocean squad from their own 20-yard line all the way to the Bulldogs three. Ocean decided to try and run the ball into the end zone, but they fumbled and Rumson Fair-Haven recovered.
Bulldogs moved the ball 97 yards and scored their second touchdown of the first quarter on a John Volker 8-yard run. Volker has been a beast for the Bulldogs and for the past four years has been one of the toughest running backs to stop. With 3:16 left in the first quarter RFH was up 14-0.
Ocean again went to the air with Douglas throwing to Evan Peters and Chris Carasia, both with great hands, strong legs and speed. The Spartans were moving the ball on the Bulldogs as the first quarter ended.
Starting the second quarter, Ocean had a fourth and three from at the Rumson Fair-Haven 20-yard line and Douglas found Carasia at the five who powered his way into the end zone for six points. The extra point was good and Ocean was back in the game 14-7.
Colin Kennedy, the Bulldogs quarterback, then had a monster run of 55 yards untouched for another RFH touchdown. They were now up 21-7 on Ocean with 4:21 left in the first half.
On their next offensive possession Ocean ran the ball for only the third time in the first half, and they fumbled for the second time. The Bulldogs recovered on the Spartan 25-yard line. Two plays later, Volker rumbled through the Ocean defense for another RFH touchdown. With just 2:22 left in the first half Rumson Fair-Haven was up 27-7.
With just 50 seconds remaining in the first half, Ocean had Rumson Fair-Haven pinned back on their own 40-yard line. Kennedy handed the ball to Volker who blasted through arm tackles and scored his third touchdown of the first half on a 60-yard run. The extra point was good, and the Bulldogs took a 34-7 lead into the halftime break.
No points were scored in the second half, Volker was on the sidelines while other players picked up the slack.
With the win the Bulldogs are now 4-2 on the season and will be playing in the modified post season “Pod” games.
The Shore Conference and the NJSIAA have decided to match teams up based on their records. Rumson Fair-Haven will be in the Pod with Colts Neck, Freehold and Southern Regional.
Douglas finished the game completing 16 of 31 passes for an impressive 168 yards. According to Klein, the Spartans will continue with their air assault even when LaRosa and Flannigan return. Ocean will be playing in a Pod with Middletown North, Holmdel and Manasquan.
Other local teams in Pod action
Red Bank Catholic is playing in the group with the top four teams in the Shore Conference. Undefeated Wall Township, Donovan Catholic and Mater Dei Prep.
Shore Regional will be in a Pod with Toms River East, Manchester and Jackson Liberty.
The Pod with Monmouth Regional will have Point Beach, Keansburg, Keyport, Lakewood and Pinelands.
Long Branch will be playing in the Pod with Marlboro, Manalapan, and Brick Memorial.