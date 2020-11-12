-
- Four car thieves nabbed by Marlboro/Freehold Police
- Tom Gilmore: Conservation Trailblazer
- Eatontown Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting canceled
- Borough of Eatontown notice of regular meeting change
- WLB notice of special BOE meeting
- Local real estate sold from 11-3-10 to 11-10-20
- Long Branch to give out several $5,000 grants to businesses
- Bulldogs run over Spartans 34-7
- Man admits animal cruelty in deaths of four puppies
- Monmouth County has 124 additional positive cases of COVID-19
