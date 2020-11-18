By John Kenrick, Historian

Freehold – The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents an illustrated Zoom program, Jewish Women in American Film: From FemmeFatale to Superhero by John Kenrick, Historian on Sunday, December 2, 2020, at 2 PM.

Admission is $10 non-members and $8 members. To make a reservation, please email jhmomc@optonline.net.

Jewish Women in American Film: From Femme Fatale to Superhero – Jewish women have played star roles on screen since the silent era. We follow this rich heritage from Theda Bara to Barbara Streisand to Gal Gadot, with film clips and fascinating behind the scenes stories.

John Kenrick has worked in the theatre at every level from amateur to Broadway, eventually serving as personal assistant to Tony Award winning producers, including the team behind the original production of RENT. He is the creator of the educational website Musicals101.com, and his books include Musical Theatre: A History, which recently received a new 10th Anniversary edition.

This program is sponsored in part by Gary Matoren in memory of his daughter, Debbie Lynn Matoren, and in honor of The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County and the Jewish Community in Monmouth County.

Funding has been made possible in part by an operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of the Department of State, through grant funds administered by the Monmouth County Historical Commission.

For more information or to make a donation, call the Museum at 732-252-6990, or visit www.jhmomc.org.