Monmouth County has 365 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 3, there are 365 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

3-Dec 2-Dec
Aberdeen: 589 565
Allenhurst: 33 32
Allentown: 35 32
Asbury Park: 562 550
Atlantic Highlands: 100 99
Avon-by-the-Sea: 54 53
Belmar: 140 134
Bradley Beach: 132 129
Brielle: 153 150
Colts Neck: 318 311
Deal: 141 139
Eatontown: 582 574
Englishtown: 83 82
Fair Haven: 134 129
Farmingdale: 34 32
Freehold Borough: 680 668
Freehold Township: 1282 1262
Hazlet: 671 661
Highlands: 103 101
Holmdel: 557 551
Howell: 1646 1601
Interlaken: 33 32
Keansburg: 349 343
Keyport: 224 221
Lake Como: 55 54
Little Silver: 149 149
Loch Arbour: 10 10
Long Branch: 1465 1445
Manalapan: 1225 1203
Manasquan: 139 137
Marlboro: 1229 1191
Matawan: 424 417
Middletown: 1926 1868
Millstone Township: 241 236
Monmouth Beach: 76 75
Neptune City: 167 165
Neptune Township: 1110 1097
Ocean: 1017 993
Oceanport: 179 171
Red Bank: 708 703
Roosevelt: 18 18
Rumson: 177 172
Sea Bright: 53 51
Sea Girt: 68 62
Shrewsbury Borough: 173 171
Shrewsbury Township: 34 35
Spring Lake: 67 65
Spring Lake Heights: 121 116
Tinton Falls: 512 497
Union Beach: 143 138
Upper Freehold: 191 186
Wall: 851 836
West Long Branch: 523 523
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.