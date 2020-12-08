Monmouth County has 438 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 8, there are 438 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Dec. 10 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Christ the King Church Christmas Mass Schedule

Also on Thursday, Dec. 10, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

8-Dec 7-Dec
Aberdeen: 652 625
Allenhurst: 37 37
Allentown: 38 37
Asbury Park: 602 589
Atlantic Highlands: 103 103
Avon-by-the-Sea: 58 57
Belmar: 154 151
Bradley Beach: 140 138
Brielle: 174 170
Colts Neck: 346 342
Deal: 145 144
Eatontown: 644 625
Englishtown: 90 87
Fair Haven: 146 139
Farmingdale: 44 42
Freehold Borough: 729 722
Freehold Township: 1378 1353
Hazlet: 722 708
Highlands: 117 112
Holmdel: 595 586
Howell: 1816 1763
Interlaken: 38 37
Keansburg: 383 380
Keyport: 233 232
Lake Como: 57 57
Little Silver: 164 160
Loch Arbour: 10 10
Long Branch: 1576 1542
Manalapan: 1318 1294
Manasquan: 149 147
Marlboro: 1312 1285
Matawan: 465 455
Middletown: 2112 2066
Millstone Township: 264 260
Monmouth Beach: 87 84
Neptune City: 177 174
Neptune Township: 1184 1169
Ocean: 1106 1075
Oceanport: 206 200
Red Bank: 778 759
Roosevelt: 18 18
Rumson: 198 193
Sea Bright: 55 55
Sea Girt: 74 71
Shrewsbury Borough: 191 187
Shrewsbury Township: 38 36
Spring Lake: 74 73
Spring Lake Heights: 133 131
Tinton Falls: 574 556
Union Beach: 159 158
Upper Freehold: 217 215
Wall: 931 896
West Long Branch: 539 535
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.