Monmouth County has 356 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 23, there are 356 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders this week on Thursday, Dec. 24 in Wall Township from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Evans, 800 Monmouth Road. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

23-Dec 22-Dec
Aberdeen: 812 798
Allenhurst: 41 41
Allentown: 50 49
Asbury Park: 765 758
Atlantic Highlands: 127 124
Avon-by-the-Sea: 78 77
Belmar: 201 200
Bradley Beach: 163 159
Brielle: 213 211
Colts Neck: 416 409
Deal: 168 164
Eatontown: 783 779
Englishtown: 106 104
Fair Haven: 180 177
Farmingdale: 56 56
Freehold Borough: 880 871
Freehold Township: 1634 1617
Hazlet: 855 841
Highlands: 145 143
Holmdel: 708 695
Howell: 2296 2259
Interlaken: 44 44
Keansburg: 505 498
Keyport: 301 301
Lake Como: 75 74
Little Silver: 209 206
Loch Arbour: 11 11
Long Branch: 1986 1958
Manalapan: 1644 1617
Manasquan: 194 191
Marlboro: 1560 1549
Matawan: 556 553
Middletown: 2596 2564
Millstone Township: 339 334
Monmouth Beach: 113 110
Neptune City: 221 219
Neptune Township: 1474 1457
Ocean: 1375 1358
Oceanport: 254 248
Red Bank: 953 945
Roosevelt: 24 24
Rumson: 242 235
Sea Bright: 69 68
Sea Girt: 98 94
Shrewsbury Borough: 234 231
Shrewsbury Township: 46 45
Spring Lake: 94 93
Spring Lake Heights: 165 165
Tinton Falls: 747 733
Union Beach: 199 198
Upper Freehold: 273 268
Wall: 1149 1135
West Long Branch: 600 597
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.