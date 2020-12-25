William J. McLaughlin, 82 of Long Branch, died on Monday, December 21st.

He was born to the late Rachel and James McLaughlin in Jersey City. William graduated from Dickinson high school where he was the pitcher for the baseball team and earned the nickname “Ace”.

He moved to Long Branch 40 years ago and became a “watchdog” for the town. One of his proudest contributions was the “Save Ocean Avenue” project. William was a retired member of Local 68 operating engineers after a 50 year career, and was also a former president of the Long Branch Coalition of Condominiums Association.

William was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Michael’s RC Church for many years. He enjoyed participating in politics, attending NY Jets games with his son, and was a big fan of horse racing, if he wasn’t at Monmouth Park, you could find him at the Saratoga racetrack. On his relaxing days, he would often walk the boardwalk.

William is predeceased by his daughter Donna McLaughlin, his brother Joseph McLaughlin, and his fiancé Joan Neto.

Surviving are his children James and his wife Jerylann McLaughlin of North Arlington, and Maureen Walsh and her husband Joseph Weimert of Brick, five grandchildren Sarah, Joseph, Jennifer, William, and Jamie, and four great-grandchildren Madison, Samantha, Brian, and Colin.

Visitation Sunday, Dec. 27 from 2-5pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Monday, Dec. 28 at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s RC Church, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in William’s name to: St. Jude www.stjude.org, Monmouth County SPCA, www.monmouthcountyspca.org, or the United Service Organizations www.uso.org. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit William’s page of tributes at www.WoolleyBoglioli.com

In order to accommodate all the McLaughlin’s family and their guests, we ask that you please be brief during visitation so that all guests will be able to offer their condolences. Face protection is also required as per state regulations. Thank you for your kindness during this difficult time for all.