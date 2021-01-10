Monmouth County has 536 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 10, there are 536 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

10-Jan 9-Jan
Aberdeen: 1001 988
Allenhurst: 48 48
Allentown: 68 66
Asbury Park: 912 903
Atlantic Highlands: 161 160
Avon-by-the-Sea: 110 106
Belmar: 263 256
Bradley Beach: 212 210
Brielle: 300 298
Colts Neck: 542 535
Deal: 188 186
Eatontown: 953 942
Englishtown: 133 131
Fair Haven: 234 234
Farmingdale: 74 73
Freehold Borough: 1054 1049
Freehold Township: 2051 2029
Hazlet: 1082 1066
Highlands: 189 187
Holmdel: 863 844
Howell: 2876 2837
Interlaken: 49 49
Keansburg: 628 622
Keyport: 376 373
Lake Como: 89 88
Little Silver: 268 263
Loch Arbour: 13 13
Long Branch: 2481 2446
Manalapan: 2149 2115
Manasquan: 267 256
Marlboro: 1905 1872
Matawan: 651 648
Middletown: 3283 3228
Millstone Township: 481 468
Monmouth Beach: 158 155
Neptune City: 264 264
Neptune Township: 1892 1853
Ocean: 1716 1695
Oceanport: 303 301
Red Bank: 1123 1111
Roosevelt: 31 30
Rumson: 312 304
Sea Bright: 84 84
Sea Girt: 115 113
Shrewsbury Borough: 313 304
Shrewsbury Township: 65 65
Spring Lake: 129 127
Spring Lake Heights: 232 229
Tinton Falls: 948 934
Union Beach: 269 265
Upper Freehold: 334 322
Wall: 1495 1471
West Long Branch: 684 677
Unknown: 0 0

 