Take Out Bags offered at the LB Chamber of Commerce

The Monmouth County Commissioners purchased Take Out Bags to provide to businesses who are seeing an influx of to-go orders. The Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce has received a shipment of these paper, recycleable bags!

If you are one of these businesses, you can pick up bags at the Chamber office or they will deliver them to your business.

The City had introduced an ordinance to ban businesses from using plastic bags and other single-use plastics by Dec. 31, 2020. This ordinance has been delayed due to the COVID-19. Businesses still using plastic at this point will not be penalized. But you can still utilize paper bags offered free by the Long Branch Chamber.



Call the Chamber at 732-222-0400.








