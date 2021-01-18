Monmouth County has 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 18, there are 335 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-Jan 17-Jan
Aberdeen: 1108 1088
Allenhurst: 50 50
Allentown: 72 71
Asbury Park: 1003 990
Atlantic Highlands: 192 190
Avon-by-the-Sea: 125 124
Belmar: 299 292
Bradley Beach: 222 221
Brielle: 343 340
Colts Neck: 609 599
Deal: 200 196
Eatontown: 1030 1020
Englishtown: 140 139
Fair Haven: 251 251
Farmingdale: 83 82
Freehold Borough: 1100 1099
Freehold Township: 2235 2205
Hazlet: 1176 1169
Highlands: 210 208
Holmdel: 974 962
Howell: 3156 3118
Interlaken: 52 52
Keansburg: 704 694
Keyport: 418 408
Lake Como: 97 97
Little Silver: 307 304
Loch Arbour: 14 14
Long Branch: 2731 2715
Manalapan: 2376 2357
Manasquan: 311 309
Marlboro: 2104 2072
Matawan: 700 693
Middletown: 3615 3575
Millstone Township: 534 526
Monmouth Beach: 180 179
Neptune City: 296 293
Neptune Township: 2094 2066
Ocean: 1879 1866
Oceanport: 337 334
Red Bank: 1212 1203
Roosevelt: 34 34
Rumson: 336 335
Sea Bright: 89 88
Sea Girt: 125 124
Shrewsbury Borough: 345 343
Shrewsbury Township: 70 70
Spring Lake: 144 144
Spring Lake Heights: 249 248
Tinton Falls: 1051 1037
Union Beach: 286 285
Upper Freehold: 358 353
Wall: 1644 1631
West Long Branch: 735 732
Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.