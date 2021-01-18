Monmouth County has 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 18, there are 335 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
NJR Home Services – Keep warm, save $1000
Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.
For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|18-Jan
|17-Jan
|Aberdeen:
|1108
|1088
|Allenhurst:
|50
|50
|Allentown:
|72
|71
|Asbury Park:
|1003
|990
|Atlantic Highlands:
|192
|190
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|125
|124
|Belmar:
|299
|292
|Bradley Beach:
|222
|221
|Brielle:
|343
|340
|Colts Neck:
|609
|599
|Deal:
|200
|196
|Eatontown:
|1030
|1020
|Englishtown:
|140
|139
|Fair Haven:
|251
|251
|Farmingdale:
|83
|82
|Freehold Borough:
|1100
|1099
|Freehold Township:
|2235
|2205
|Hazlet:
|1176
|1169
|Highlands:
|210
|208
|Holmdel:
|974
|962
|Howell:
|3156
|3118
|Interlaken:
|52
|52
|Keansburg:
|704
|694
|Keyport:
|418
|408
|Lake Como:
|97
|97
|Little Silver:
|307
|304
|Loch Arbour:
|14
|14
|Long Branch:
|2731
|2715
|Manalapan:
|2376
|2357
|Manasquan:
|311
|309
|Marlboro:
|2104
|2072
|Matawan:
|700
|693
|Middletown:
|3615
|3575
|Millstone Township:
|534
|526
|Monmouth Beach:
|180
|179
|Neptune City:
|296
|293
|Neptune Township:
|2094
|2066
|Ocean:
|1879
|1866
|Oceanport:
|337
|334
|Red Bank:
|1212
|1203
|Roosevelt:
|34
|34
|Rumson:
|336
|335
|Sea Bright:
|89
|88
|Sea Girt:
|125
|124
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|345
|343
|Shrewsbury Township:
|70
|70
|Spring Lake:
|144
|144
|Spring Lake Heights:
|249
|248
|Tinton Falls:
|1051
|1037
|Union Beach:
|286
|285
|Upper Freehold:
|358
|353
|Wall:
|1644
|1631
|West Long Branch:
|735
|732
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.