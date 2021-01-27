Monmouth County has 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 27, there are 335 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Friday, Jan. 29 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Route 33. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-Jan 26-Jan
Aberdeen: 1194 1184
Allenhurst: 53 53
Allentown: 82 81
Asbury Park: 1090 1083
Atlantic Highlands: 206 205
Avon-by-the-Sea: 132 132
Belmar: 333 330
Bradley Beach: 250 247
Brielle: 369 367
Colts Neck: 661 652
Deal: 209 209
Eatontown: 1095 1092
Englishtown: 147 146
Fair Haven: 287 283
Farmingdale: 91 90
Freehold Borough: 1161 1154
Freehold Township: 2412 2373
Hazlet: 1283 1279
Highlands: 226 223
Holmdel: 1041 1038
Howell: 3420 3387
Interlaken: 52 52
Keansburg: 755 756
Keyport: 452 451
Lake Como: 103 103
Little Silver: 354 348
Loch Arbour: 15 15
Long Branch: 2944 2936
Manalapan: 2629 2588
Manasquan: 352 353
Marlboro: 2295 2280
Matawan: 734 729
Middletown: 3908 3884
Millstone Township: 580 575
Monmouth Beach: 200 197
Neptune City: 326 317
Neptune Township: 2250 2245
Ocean: 2009 1994
Oceanport: 367 364
Red Bank: 1286 1272
Roosevelt: 42 42
Rumson: 399 395
Sea Bright: 92 92
Sea Girt: 132 132
Shrewsbury Borough: 383 379
Shrewsbury Township: 73 73
Spring Lake: 164 163
Spring Lake Heights: 271 267
Tinton Falls: 1154 1139
Union Beach: 330 323
Upper Freehold: 378 375
Wall: 1732 1733
West Long Branch: 794 787
Unknown: 0 0

