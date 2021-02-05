Local Real Estate sold from 1-25-21 to 2-1-21

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 69 Maple Ave $375,000, 297 Old Deal Rd $626,000
Condo/Townhouse: 20 Village Dr $485,000. There are 26 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 40 Currently Available For Sale
DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
67 Norwood Ave $322,500
149 Liberty St $365,000
233 Hamilton Ave $468,000
18 Chelton Way $590,000
Condo/Townhouse:
182 Rockwell Ave $263,500
There are 68 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 112 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)
There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
20 Johnson St., $1,725,000
There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 12 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:Single Family:
912 Deal Rd $145,000
10 Violet Dr $836,000
There are 71 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 49 Currently Available For Sale.
SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
1801 Summerfield Ave $160,000
28 W Jumping Brook Rd $340,000
611 S Riverside Dr $525,000
Condo/Townhouse:
7 Phoebe Dr $340,000
607 Alpine Trl $245,000
5 Murray Ln $400,000
711 Halton Ct $367,900
There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 13 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 3 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Condo/Townhouse:
5 Surf Ave Unit 3, $1,639,000
There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
NTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Condo/Townhouse:
1201 Ocean Ave 2A, $515,000
There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.
Copyright: 2021 by the Monmouth Ocean Regional REALTORS©