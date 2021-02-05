Local Real Estate sold from 1-25-21 to 2-1-21

EATONTOWN: Single Family: 69 Maple Ave $375,000, 297 Old Deal Rd $626,000

Condo/Townhouse: 20 Village Dr $485,000. There are 26 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 40 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

67 Norwood Ave $322,500

149 Liberty St $365,000

233 Hamilton Ave $468,000

18 Chelton Way $590,000

Condo/Townhouse:

182 Rockwell Ave $263,500

There are 68 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 112 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

20 Johnson St., $1,725,000

There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 12 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:Single Family:

912 Deal Rd $145,000

10 Violet Dr $836,000

There are 71 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 49 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

1801 Summerfield Ave $160,000

28 W Jumping Brook Rd $340,000

611 S Riverside Dr $525,000

Condo/Townhouse:

7 Phoebe Dr $340,000

607 Alpine Trl $245,000

5 Murray Ln $400,000

711 Halton Ct $367,900

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 13 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 3 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Condo/Townhouse:

5 Surf Ave Unit 3, $1,639,000

There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

NTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse:

1201 Ocean Ave 2A, $515,000

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.

