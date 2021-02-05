Monmouth County has 243 additional positive cases of COVID-19 – vaccine site updates

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 5, there are 243 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at i-Play America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

5-Feb 4-Feb
Aberdeen: 1256 1254
Allenhurst: 55 55
Allentown: 88 86
Asbury Park: 1154 1146
Atlantic Highlands: 223 220
Avon-by-the-Sea: 142 141
Belmar: 362 356
Bradley Beach: 267 266
Brielle: 404 399
Colts Neck: 701 695
Deal: 220 220
Eatontown: 1164 1151
Englishtown: 154 153
Fair Haven: 309 300
Farmingdale: 100 98
Freehold Borough: 1207 1204
Freehold Township: 2566 2550
Hazlet: 1338 1326
Highlands: 247 243
Holmdel: 1082 1077
Howell: 3630 3604
Interlaken: 54 54
Keansburg: 789 787
Keyport: 480 472
Lake Como: 108 106
Little Silver: 389 384
Loch Arbour: 15 15
Long Branch: 3090 3076
Manalapan: 2776 2761
Manasquan: 378 376
Marlboro: 2412 2404
Matawan: 779 772
Middletown: 4146 4111
Millstone Township: 621 617
Monmouth Beach: 221 220
Neptune City: 338 337
Neptune Township: 2364 2342
Ocean: 2113 2097
Oceanport: 396 393
Red Bank: 1344 1339
Roosevelt: 46 46
Rumson: 437 431
Sea Bright: 102 101
Sea Girt: 137 137
Shrewsbury Borough: 410 406
Shrewsbury Township: 75 75
Spring Lake: 177 177
Spring Lake Heights: 289 283
Tinton Falls: 1213 1204
Union Beach: 343 341
Upper Freehold: 399 395
Wall: 1826 1818
West Long Branch: 827 819
Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.