Monmouth County has 429 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD  – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 7, there are 429 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-Feb 6-Feb
Aberdeen: 1270 1262
Allenhurst: 55 55
Allentown: 90 88
Asbury Park: 1172 1163
Atlantic Highlands: 230 227
Avon-by-the-Sea: 145 145
Belmar: 372 366
Bradley Beach: 269 268
Brielle: 412 405
Colts Neck: 712 706
Deal: 221 220
Eatontown: 1184 1172
Englishtown: 158 157
Fair Haven: 313 313
Farmingdale: 101 100
Freehold Borough: 1226 1217
Freehold Township: 2593 2579
Hazlet: 1353 1349
Highlands: 249 248
Holmdel: 1096 1088
Howell: 3704 3667
Interlaken: 54 54
Keansburg: 802 793
Keyport: 491 484
Lake Como: 111 108
Little Silver: 406 400
Loch Arbour: 15 15
Long Branch: 3137 3105
Manalapan: 2841 2809
Manasquan: 384 382
Marlboro: 2444 2430
Matawan: 790 784
Middletown: 4229 4191
Millstone Township: 639 635
Monmouth Beach: 225 222
Neptune City: 347 341
Neptune Township: 2380 2371
Ocean: 2142 2119
Oceanport: 410 400
Red Bank: 1358 1347
Roosevelt: 46 46
Rumson: 444 443
Sea Bright: 104 104
Sea Girt: 137 137
Shrewsbury Borough: 415 413
Shrewsbury Township: 75 75
Spring Lake: 177 177
Spring Lake Heights: 302 293
Tinton Falls: 1236 1222
Union Beach: 350 347
Upper Freehold: 405 403
Wall: 1854 1836
West Long Branch: 836 828
Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.