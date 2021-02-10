Monmouth County has 283 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 10, there are 283 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

The vaccine sites at iPlay America in Freehold, Middletown and Neptune are permanently closed. Individuals with previously scheduled second dose appointments at these sites will now go to the Monmouth County Agricultural Building, at 4000 Kozloski Road, for their originally scheduled date and time.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

10-Feb 9-Feb
Aberdeen: 1300 1281
Allenhurst: 55 55
Allentown: 90 90
Asbury Park: 1194 1184
Atlantic Highlands: 233 233
Avon-by-the-Sea: 148 146
Belmar: 382 378
Bradley Beach: 270 269
Brielle: 425 420
Colts Neck: 722 716
Deal: 225 224
Eatontown: 1201 1196
Englishtown: 160 158
Fair Haven: 319 319
Farmingdale: 105 105
Freehold Borough: 1236 1231
Freehold Township: 2629 2615
Hazlet: 1372 1362
Highlands: 254 251
Holmdel: 1117 1112
Howell: 3736 3720
Interlaken: 55 54
Keansburg: 812 809
Keyport: 497 493
Lake Como: 112 111
Little Silver: 422 418
Loch Arbour: 15 15
Long Branch: 3176 3166
Manalapan: 2877 2863
Manasquan: 391 389
Marlboro: 2485 2465
Matawan: 800 796
Middletown: 4298 4274
Millstone Township: 654 646
Monmouth Beach: 230 228
Neptune City: 358 356
Neptune Township: 2418 2406
Ocean: 2171 2157
Oceanport: 425 421
Red Bank: 1375 1369
Roosevelt: 46 46
Rumson: 457 449
Sea Bright: 104 104
Sea Girt: 138 137
Shrewsbury Borough: 417 415
Shrewsbury Township: 76 76
Spring Lake: 181 179
Spring Lake Heights: 308 306
Tinton Falls: 1267 1257
Union Beach: 367 364
Upper Freehold: 407 406
Wall: 1881 1871
West Long Branch: 843 842
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.


 