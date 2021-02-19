Tilton powers Devils over the Wave

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr – Photos by Sportshotswlb

February 16, 2021

Shore Regional High School senior Tyler Tilton had a great game as he powered his Blue Devils past the Green Wave of Long Branch. The Devils hosted and beat Long Branch 58-4, improving to 2-2 on the season.

Tilton was high man with 22 points. He also pulled down 11 rebounds and had two steals in the victory. He hit three shots from outside the three-point arch, two of those came in the first quarter where he scored eight points.

Those opening eight minutes set the tone for the evening as Shore took a commanding 17-2 lead over Long Branch. The second quarter was much better for the Wave as they added 11 points to their total and Shore scored 14, taking a 31-13 lead into the break.

Closing out the first half, Alex George had four points, finishing the game with nine and five rebounds. Brett Sweeney had four of his game-high 10 mpoints in the second quarter, while Tilton had three, John Smith had a basket and Liam Gajewski scored one of two foul shots for Shore.

Mason Alexander was the only Long Branch player to score in the first quarter. Josiah Evans scored four, Morgan Preister had three, Bruce Gooding and Alexander each had two points in the second.

The third quarter was all Shore as they outscored the Green Wave 15-6. Gajewski had five, Tilton had two baskets while Sweeney and Smith each had deep three-point baskets. Going into the final eight minutes of action the Devils were up by 27 points holding a 46-19 advantage.

For the second time in the game the only Long Branch player to score in a quarter was Alexander as he had all six points. He finished the game with 12 total points.

Shore Regional rotated players in and out in the fourth quarter and were outscored by Long Branch 22-12. Both Alexander and Priester had seven points, Gooding added four. Long Branch drops to 0-6 on the season.

The 58-41 Shore victory improved the teams record to 2-2 on the pandemic season. Shore has missed a few games as a result of COVID-19. In their four games they lost 54-52 to Freehold Borough to start the season. They beat Jackson Liberty 40-31, then lost 70-36 to Red Bank Catholic.

In those four game for the Devils Tilton has a total of 66 points, 32 rebounds, six assists, nine steals, and one block. He also has hit seven shots from outside the three-point arch.

Shore was scheduled to play Long Branch again on Friday, February 19, but the game was canceled as a result of weather. Next scheduled game is at Ocean Township High School on Saturday, February 20 at 1:00 p.m.

