Long Branch Vaccine update

The City of Long Branch has been trying very hard to get vaccination sites here in Long Branch for residents
“Our goal is to get vaccines here in Long Branch. We hope to get more vaccines in the coming weeks, and we plan to vaccinate as many residents as possible,” Mayor John Pallone said.
The City has started working with the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) to vaccinate residents in the senior housing buildings and senior center. The vaccination site is at the Bucky James Community Center and is available by appointment only.
As vaccines become available, the city hopes to expand opportunities for its residents to receive the vaccine in Long Branch. The city has a phone line dedicated for this Long Branch program. If you are a resident of Long Branch and meet the state criteria of the vaccine you can call the phone number 732-571-5694. The phone line will be only open this Friday February 26th from 5pm-8pm.
You will be asked to give your name, phone number, and address. An employee will call you back when appointments become available so you can fill out a registration form.
“We are asking for patience, as we will continue to implement this local program,” said Mayor Pallone.