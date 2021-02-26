2021 Monmouth Park season to see 53 racing days, $6.15 Million In Stakes; Announces full season schedule

$1 Million Tvg.Com Haskell Stakes Set For Saturday, July 17

Led by the Grade 1, $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes, Monmouth Park is set to offer $6,150,000 in stakes races when the track kicks off its 76th season on Friday, May 28.

This year’s race meet, which runs through Sept. 26, will feature 46 total stakes, 10 graded events, and 10 stakes restricted to New Jersey-bred horses.

Last year’s Haskell Day saw Horse of the Year Authentic capture New Jersey’s most prestigious race en route to victories in the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic, earning the $1 million BetMakers bonanza by capturing all three events. This year’s Haskell Day will once again feature six stakes races, including Monmouth Park’s other Grade 1 event, the United Nations Stakes, which will have a purse boost from $300,000 to $500,000.

The 19th annual New Jersey Thoroughbred Festival, with three stakes events, will be renewed on Aug. 29, with the $125,000 Charles Hesse III Handicap headlining that card.

Stall applications, which are due by March 31, are now available online at www.monmouthpark.com or in hard copy format in the Monmouth Park racing office.

The entire 2021 stakes schedule is: