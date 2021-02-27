Monmouth County has 274 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 27, there are 274 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

27-Feb 26-Feb
Aberdeen: 1427 1422
Allenhurst: 60 59
Allentown: 95 94
Asbury Park: 1331 1321
Atlantic Highlands: 249 249
Avon-by-the-Sea: 159 158
Belmar: 426 420
Bradley Beach: 283 281
Brielle: 456 454
Colts Neck: 791 786
Deal: 238 239
Eatontown: 1306 1295
Englishtown: 179 178
Fair Haven: 340 337
Farmingdale: 112 110
Freehold Borough: 1302 1298
Freehold Township: 2780 2774
Hazlet: 1520 1507
Highlands: 289 287
Holmdel: 1229 1215
Howell: 4059 4031
Interlaken: 64 64
Keansburg: 889 882
Keyport: 539 535
Lake Como: 123 123
Little Silver: 458 454
Loch Arbour: 21 19
Long Branch: 3449 3428
Manalapan: 3159 3147
Manasquan: 424 421
Marlboro: 2724 2702
Matawan: 845 840
Middletown: 4725 4673
Millstone Township: 693 691
Monmouth Beach: 263 262
Neptune City: 397 396
Neptune Township: 2671 2659
Ocean: 2360 2342
Oceanport: 502 500
Red Bank: 1434 1433
Roosevelt: 46 46
Rumson: 511 509
Sea Bright: 112 111
Sea Girt: 143 143
Shrewsbury Borough: 453 450
Shrewsbury Township: 85 85
Spring Lake: 189 189
Spring Lake Heights: 325 324
Tinton Falls: 1368 1355
Union Beach: 415 411
Upper Freehold: 441 438
Wall: 2013 2001
West Long Branch: 914 911
Unknown: 0 0

