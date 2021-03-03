Angeline Elizabeth (“Babe”) Dempster of West Long Branch passes at 84

Babe was born November 30, 1936 in Long Branch. She worked at JJ Newburys in Long Branch for sixteen years, from 1952-1968, before becoming a stay-at-home mother. After raising her two children, she worked at Cost Cutters for 17 years before she retired in Dec 2006. She served as a lifetime member of the West Long Branch Fire Company #2 Ladies Auxiliary.

Babe loved to knit and spending time with family and friends. Babe was a loving wife and mother. Throughout her life, she particularly treasured her vacations with family in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Christ the King Parish.

She is survived by her two children, William J Dempster, Jr., and Kelly Hanrahan and her husband Jay. She is also survived by her sisters, Joan Campanella, of Oceanport, Shirley Yourie of Long Branch, Carol D’Antonio of Atlantic Highlands, and Joanne Cosentino and her husband Thomas of Myrtle Beach, SC and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Ann and George Perchin, and her husband of 49 years, William J Dempster, Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 25th at 1:30 pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Long Branch. Private entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center (www.deborahfoundation.org/) or the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org ). The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.