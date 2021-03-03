Monmouth County has 274 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 3, there are 274 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 4 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 1452 1448
Allenhurst: 59 59
Allentown: 98 97
Asbury Park: 1354 1349
Atlantic Highlands: 252 252
Avon-by-the-Sea: 161 160
Belmar: 428 429
Bradley Beach: 291 287
Brielle: 461 459
Colts Neck: 807 806
Deal: 238 238
Eatontown: 1310 1311
Englishtown: 182 180
Fair Haven: 349 349
Farmingdale: 116 116
Freehold Borough: 1324 1316
Freehold Township: 2822 2813
Hazlet: 1565 1556
Highlands: 301 299
Holmdel: 1259 1257
Howell: 4151 4142
Interlaken: 64 64
Keansburg: 909 909
Keyport: 549 547
Lake Como: 125 125
Little Silver: 466 463
Loch Arbour: 22 22
Long Branch: 3492 3488
Manalapan: 3201 3193
Manasquan: 433 430
Marlboro: 2756 2747
Matawan: 870 868
Middletown: 4817 4790
Millstone Township: 705 702
Monmouth Beach: 265 264
Neptune City: 405 402
Neptune Township: 2715 2715
Ocean: 2417 2405
Oceanport: 512 511
Red Bank: 1452 1447
Roosevelt: 46 46
Rumson: 523 518
Sea Bright: 118 117
Sea Girt: 146 145
Shrewsbury Borough: 459 459
Shrewsbury Township: 89 87
Spring Lake: 191 190
Spring Lake Heights: 327 327
Tinton Falls: 1385 1383
Union Beach: 426 424
Upper Freehold: 443 443
Wall: 2055 2043
West Long Branch: 919 917
Unknown: 0 0

