New pizza in West End – Pizza on the Stone

A new pizza restaurant (and much more) held a grand opening Friday on Brighton Ave. in West End. Cutting the ribbon was Long Branch Mayor John Pallone (8th from left) along with owner Leirisson De Assis Friton, (6th from left). Employees, Chamber President Michael Sirianni, Councilman Mario Vieira and many Long Branch officials were in attendance.
