Monmouth County has 296 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD  – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 16, there are 296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 18 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 1571 1560
Allenhurst: 63 61
Allentown: 98 98
Asbury Park: 1477 1463
Atlantic Highlands: 274 273
Avon-by-the-Sea: 170 169
Belmar: 462 458
Bradley Beach: 310 310
Brielle: 497 496
Colts Neck: 842 840
Deal: 256 256
Eatontown: 1418 1409
Englishtown: 190 190
Fair Haven: 389 385
Farmingdale: 125 125
Freehold Borough: 1380 1374
Freehold Township: 2977 2966
Hazlet: 1704 1695
Highlands: 319 318
Holmdel: 1334 1324
Howell: 4445 4427
Interlaken: 72 71
Keansburg: 982 984
Keyport: 591 590
Lake Como: 136 136
Little Silver: 522 518
Loch Arbour: 23 23
Long Branch: 3757 3731
Manalapan: 3406 3378
Manasquan: 468 467
Marlboro: 2929 2913
Matawan: 931 930
Middletown: 5178 5145
Millstone Township: 749 748
Monmouth Beach: 283 281
Neptune City: 433 432
Neptune Township: 2891 2886
Ocean: 2633 2622
Oceanport: 545 545
Red Bank: 1535 1522
Roosevelt: 48 48
Rumson: 574 567
Sea Bright: 128 126
Sea Girt: 151 151
Shrewsbury Borough: 488 486
Shrewsbury Township: 96 95
Spring Lake: 201 200
Spring Lake Heights: 342 341
Tinton Falls: 1499 1490
Union Beach: 486 476
Upper Freehold: 472 470
Wall: 2206 2201
West Long Branch: 1005 997
Unknown: 0 0

 