Monmouth County has 296 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 16, there are 296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 18 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows: