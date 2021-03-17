Gopal in Support of Foodbank’s Request for Funding Due to Uptick in Families in Need

Fulfill requests $725,000 from federal funding to continue helping underserved communities in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

LONG BRANCH – Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) is in full support of Fulfill’s request to the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners to use the next phase of federal funding to offset the cost to feed the food insecure in Monmouth County. Fulfill, formerly the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, saw a 40 percent increase in the demand for food with a corresponding annual increase in cost of 250 percent due to the State shutdown regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Gopal released the following statement in support of Fulfill:

“This week marks the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of New Jersey due to the global pandemic. We witnessed the mile-long line of people in cars waiting to get food for their families. Most of the people on those lines never thought they would be the ones asking for help. Yet Fulfill was able to tend to families in need in both Monmouth and Ocean Counties even with a lack in funding.”

“Despite Monmouth County being one of the richest counties in New Jersey, we do have a significantly underserved population, specifically within our black and brown communities which we have seen through a number of studies conducted over this past year. I am concerned to hear that Monmouth County has not issued funding to Fulfil even though they have continuously helped our food insecure residents through these challenging times. Systematically, communities of color have consistently faced difficulties due to unjust policies. I urge Monmouth County to provide funding for the organization that provides services to a community that needs the help the most.

“I support the request from Fulfill that Monmouth County issue funds from the next coming phase of federal funding to offset the cost to feed the food insecure in my district, which includes Asbury Park, Red Bank, Neptune, and Long Branch. I applaud the efforts of Fulfill for advocating on behalf of Monmouth County’s underserved population to request funds to continue their hard work.”

