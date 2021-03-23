Gloria W. Townsend, 86, of Tinton Falls, passes

Gloria W. Townsend, 86, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 17th





Gloria was born in Long Branch where she met her husband Howard and raised their family. She was a graduate of Long Branch High School and kept in touch with several of her classmates through the years. She was an active member of the Green & White Association and PTAs at the Long Branch schools where her children attended. She loved spending summers at Takanassee Beach Club where you could find her playing a game of bridge on the sand. You could also find her and Howard playing a round of golf at Old Orchard Country Club. In the early 90’s, they moved to Melbourne, Florida and joined Suntree Country Club where they continued to enjoy their love of golf and spent many wonderful years there with amazing friends. Gloria continued her weekly bridge games and also took up Mah Jongg. In 2018 Gloria moved back to New Jersey to be closer to her family.

Gloria was a dedicated wife and mother and a loving Memom to her grandchildren. She was always there to lend a helping hand, provide words of comfort when needed or a delicious meal when the occasion arose. She made the holidays magical. The family will certainly miss her corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband Howard in 2013 and her son Howie in 2016. Surviving is her daughter & son-in-law Susan & Stan Dziuba, Long Branch, her grandchildren Ashley Dziuba, Megan Townsend, Laura Townsend, William Wexler & Stephanie Wexler, her niece, Lenore (Bucky) Grimm and nephew Roy (Stephanie) Townsend and many great nieces/nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gloria to The Ronald McDonald House, 131 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740, https://rmh-cnj.org/. For messages of condolence, please visit Gloria’s page of tributes at https://wbhfh.com/obituary/gloria-w-townsend/.

