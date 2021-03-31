Monmouth County has 400 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 31, there are 400 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

31-Mar

 30-Mar
Aberdeen: 1717 1717
Allenhurst: 67 66
Allentown: 113 112
Asbury Park: 1567 1564
Atlantic Highlands: 317 317
Avon-by-the-Sea: 180 178
Belmar: 501 500
Bradley Beach: 342 340
Brielle: 534 536
Colts Neck: 908 905
Deal: 264 264
Eatontown: 1522 1514
Englishtown: 207 208
Fair Haven: 438 434
Farmingdale: 136 136
Freehold Borough: 1478 1468
Freehold Township: 3210 3190
Hazlet: 1888 1872
Highlands: 337 336
Holmdel: 1464 1466
Howell: 4933 4900
Interlaken: 77 77
Keansburg: 1095 1095
Keyport: 655 655
Lake Como:

157 157
Little Silver: 555 557
Loch Arbour: 24 24
Long Branch: 4001 3990
Manalapan: 3699 3684
Manasquan: 534 535
Marlboro: 3194 3178
Matawan: 1016 1009
Middletown: 5675 5640
Millstone Township: 809 808
Monmouth Beach: 299 297
Neptune City: 471 472
Neptune Township: 3118 3117
Ocean: 2836 2823
Oceanport: 586 584
Red Bank: 1602 1598
Roosevelt: 51 50
Rumson: 616 616
Sea Bright: 129 132
Sea Girt: 160 161
Shrewsbury Borough: 500 502
Shrewsbury Township: 102 102
Spring Lake: 226 224
Spring Lake Heights: 370 369
Tinton Falls: 1643 1638
Union Beach: 542 544
Upper Freehold: 506 498

Wall:

2399 2392
West Long Branch: 1065 1064
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

