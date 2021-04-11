The Nice Man Cometh at NJ Rep

A Play in 5 Scenes by Michael Tucker

Filmed and Edited by Karen Thorsen and Douglas Dempsey

The Nice Man Cometh is a voyeur’s eye-view of a courtship between Frederick, a recent widower, and Clare, a beautiful divorcée, who meet on the dating app Tinder. Although they have both been around the block before, they are unprepared for the path that lies before them in this contemporary adult romance with adult language and situations.

If you’ve missed any of the episodes or wish to see the play in its entirety visit

We welcome your comments, and as always, “enjoy, enjoy the show”.