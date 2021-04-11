-
-
-
-
Archives
-
Recent Posts
- The Nice Man Cometh at NJ Rep
- Marie D. Petrone, 97 of Monmouth Beach dies peacefully at her home
- Connie Mirarchi, age 99 of Tinton Falls passes
- Ralph A. Striano of Long Branch passes
- Debra D. Scicchitano, 66 of Eatontown died
- Covid Funeral Assistance Program
- Allen Avenue to be closed Monday for railroad crossing removal in Allenhurst
- West Long Branch recycling event
- LB will move city’s health and police dept. to land donated by MMC
- Pallone Applauds President Biden’s Executive Order Pausing Offshore Oil and Gas Leasing
-
-
The Nice Man Cometh at NJ Rep
The Nice Man Cometh is a voyeur’s eye-view of a courtship between Frederick, a recent widower, and Clare, a beautiful divorcée, who meet on the dating app Tinder. Although they have both been around the block before, they are unprepared for the path that lies before them in this contemporary adult romance with adult language and situations.
If you’ve missed any of the episodes or wish to see the play in its entirety visit
We welcome your comments, and as always, “enjoy, enjoy the show”.