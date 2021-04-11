The Nice Man Cometh at NJ Rep

A Play in 5 Scenes by Michael Tucker
Filmed and Edited by Karen Thorsen and Douglas Dempsey
The Nice Man Cometh is a voyeur’s eye-view of a courtship between Frederick, a recent widower, and Clare, a beautiful divorcée, who meet on the dating app Tinder.  Although they have both been around the block before, they are unprepared for the path that lies before them in this contemporary adult romance with  adult language and  situations.
If you’ve missed any of the episodes or wish to see the play in its entirety visit
We welcome  your comments, and as always, “enjoy, enjoy the show”.